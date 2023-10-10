LUBBOCK, Texas— The 5-5-5 initiative began shortly after Lt. Eric Hill’s funeral. His parents wanted to continue Eric’s legacy of saving lives. The 5-5-5 initiative hopes to be a voice of change in legislation and fire department procedures to prevent other first responder loved ones from going through the heartbreaking emotions of tragic events like the one that happened on January 11, 2020. They are a Dining for Charities partner and this month a portion of the proceeds will go to their mission. Find out more at 555safety, diningforcharitieslub.com.