50th Annual Fall Festival happening on September 12th

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center is pleased to open booth and tent space reservation to the general public for talented artists and craftspeople to participate in the 50th Annual Fall Festival, to be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. There will also be live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths and Kids Korner, where kids can participate in free arts and crafts!

Booth rentals for vendors will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until spaces are sold out. A basic 5’x 7’ outdoor booth space, constructed of scaffolding and covered with tarps, rents for $65.00. New limited indoor booth spaces will be available for $85.00. In addition, 10’ x 10’ tent spaces are also available for $85.00.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at 806.767.3724, email GAC@mylubbock.us or visit our website at www.lubbockgac.org.