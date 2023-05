LUBBOCK, Texas—Helping students save for college is what the Wisdom for Wisdom Program does. Hill & Ioppolo Oral and Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock wants to do their part to help make college more affordable for local students by providing one Lubbock area student with free wisdom teeth extraction surgery and a chance to put the money it would have cost towards their higher education. You can apply at lubbockoralfacialsurgery.com