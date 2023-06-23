LUBBOCK, Texas—The 6th annual Recognizing AbiliTEES golf tournament benefiting High Point Village was held today at The Rawls Golf Course. Katie Crump and the staff are so thankful for the support from the Lubbock area. Events like this wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors, donations, volunteers, staff, players, and villagers. This golf tournament supports the efforts of High Point Village. HPV has a mission to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, worship, and achieve their full potential. Find out more at highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015.