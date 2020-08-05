80th Annual Post Stampede Rodeo happening this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Get your cowboy boots ready. the 80th Annual Post Stampede Rodeo is still happening starting August 6th.
The concerts include:
Slade Koulter on Thursday Night,
Jody Nix on Friday Night
and the Hogg Maullies on Saturday Night!The Grand Entry begins at 7:45pm Nightly followed by the UPRA Sanctioned Rodeo events.Friday and Saturday Night will include the B&B Roustabout “Money the Hard Way” for 18 and up contestants, just enter at the show.Entries for: Mutton Busting | Jr. Barrel | Wild Cow Milking are Monday, August 3rd from 7:00am to full. Call 806-495-2501