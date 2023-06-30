LUBBOCK, Texas—9: Twenty-Six Combat Academy’s #Metoo program is a class on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This program is designed for every girl, teenager, and woman and the curriculum changes weekly to teach the different components of self-defense, high intensity conditioning, boxing, kickboxing, basic wrestling, and basic jiu-jitsu at no cost. Find out more on Facebook, 9:26 Combat Academy or on their website, 926combatacademy.com.