LUBBOCK, Texas—The Museum of Texas Tech University Association will host the 9th Annual Art on the Llano Estacado Show and Sale June 16, 17, and 18. An exclusive, ticketed gala opens the three-day event, June 16 at 6:30 p.m., at the Museum of Texas Tech University’s Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court, 601 Indiana. This event features a chance to meet the artists, the first opportunity to buy art, and enjoy cocktails, music, and buffet dinner. Art on the Llano Estacado is a fundraiser to support the Museum of Texas Tech University by providing quality programming, exhibits, and a variety of free educational opportunities for children and adults in the community. To purchase tickets or for more information please contact the Museum of Texas Tech University Association at (806) 742-2443 or by e-mailing jouana.stravlo@ttu.edu.