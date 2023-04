LUBBOCK, Texas—Team Luke Hope For Minds is having a benefit concert featuring the Eli Young Band on Tuesday, May 16 and tables are available. There will be dinner, a silent and live auction and more. TLHFM is a national organization that currently serves over 500 families in 48 states. There are 80 families on the wait list and more coming in every day that need assistance. To get your tickets and find out more, go to Teamlukehopeforminds.org or their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.