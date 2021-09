LUBBOCK, Texas– A Better Life for the Sicklee (ABLS) is hosting their second annual Love to Laugh Comedy and Poetry event on October 9th. The red carpet event will include jazz music, poetry and help raise awareness for those battling hereditary blood diseases like sickle cell anemia, lupus and leukemia. For more information about the event, contact Shaquita Norris at (702) 806-1290.