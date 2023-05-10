LUBBOCK, Texas—Besides the flowers, the ‘go-to gift’ on Mother’s Day is the meal. But why not elevate the classic American brunch with a French twist? Start with a quality bread and cheese. And, instead of mimosas, for a brunch with a more sophisticated vibe, here’s a suggestion, swap the citrus cocktail for a wine that complements several items on your menu. And if you’re going to someone’s for a Mother’s Day meal in someone else’s home, never show up empty-handed. Nice glasses, chocolates, or a bottle of wine make great gifts.