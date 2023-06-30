LUBBOCK, Texas—Owner and stylist, Angela has more than 35 years of experience and she is passionate about having a place that all kids feel welcome. A Kids World Salon is set up for the kids from the moment they walk in the door. The styling rooms are filled with fun car chairs, a tv, games and more. A They are located at 4601 50th Street, Suite 107D . Find out more at akidsworldsalon.com, 806-777-2329.