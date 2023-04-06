LUBBOCK, Texas—Chef Angie Ragan of Salt by Angie is looking for a lead chef for her Cuisine Lorry. What better way to find an energetic, dynamic chef than a local chef competition. Chef Angie is looking for a chef to compete on her team for future filming opportunities and an interim lead chef. The winner will be announced April 27th and will start May 8th with a calendar of events and menus for the rest of the year. Email your resume and specialty dish recipe (photos of dish encouraged) to Angie Ragan at CuisineLorryChef@saltbyangie.com no later than April 15th. Find out more at saltbyangie.com.