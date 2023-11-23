LUBBOCK, Texas—For people living with heart failure, medications can help manage the symptoms and let people live full lives. But, what if the disease progresses into advanced heart failure? For those dealing with this condition, a new device Abbott’s Heart Mate 3, is helping turn the tide and give people the freedom and quality of life they had before getting sick. Learn more about heart failure at domoreforheartfailure.com.
by: Brandi Driggers
