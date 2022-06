LUBBOCK, Texas- Petticoats on the Prairie shares why people should attend this weekend’s market show. The event will take place Friday June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Coliseum in Snyder. It’s fun for the whole family. For more information visit Petticoats of the Prairie Vintage Market (petticoatsontheprairie.com).