LUBBOCK, Texas— If you still need your game day red, head out to Cardinal’s. They have a selection for the entire family. Plus, a special shirt made just for tomorrow’s TTU football game. Cardinal’s Sports Center is located at 6524 Slide Rd and is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Give them a call at (806) 765-6645 or visit their website: mycardinalssports.com.