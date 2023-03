LUBBOCK, Texas—The 80th annual ABC Pro Rodeo is March 24 through April 1. Judges are needed for the BBQ Cookoff. Plus, tables are available for the Boot Scoot that includes live music by Ross Cooper. Don’t forget to get those little ones signed up for Mutton Bustin’. Proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Boys and Girls Clubs. All festivities will take place at the Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland. For more information, go to ABCRodeo.com.