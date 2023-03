LUBBOCK, Texas—The ABC Pro Rodeo is full of events March 24 through April 1. The Cowboys & Gypsies Vendor Show will be March 30 through April 1. The ABC Pro Rodeo is celebrating 80 years and proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Boys and Girls Clubs. All festivities will take place at the Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland. For more information, go to ABCRodeo.com.