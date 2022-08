LUBBOCK, Texas— Absolute Refrigeration is helping the community with their 4th annual Backpack Giveaway starting at noon on Saturday, August 13. This event will include free backpacks, hot dogs and more. They giving one filled backpack to each student that is present at Absolute Refrigeration 7009 CR 1500 Lubbock 79407. If you have transportation issues, give them a call to make delivery arrangements at 806-368-7393