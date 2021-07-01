Academy celebrating big this week with lots of deals

LUBBOCK, Texas – Academy makes it easy to show your patriotism while enjoying Independence Day with friends and family by offering great deals on American-themed products, swimwear, grills, backyard games, and more. Whether you’re planning on spending the holiday at the pool, lake, beach or barbequing, Academy is a one-stop-shop for all outdoors activities this weekend. Academy will be open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some deals this week:

$100 off select Pit Boss grills

Americana graphic tees starting at $9.99

Patriotic patio furniture starting under $20

Full ad available here: https://www.academy.com/shop/store/WeeklyAd

First responders, military members and veterans also receive 10% off their entire purchase through July 5th both in-store and online at academy.com.

