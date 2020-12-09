Academy has sales all month long in their store while you can also give back to St. Jude

LUBBOCK, Texas - Get your engines ready! Lubbock Parks and Recreation will host the 64th Annual Santa Land as a drive-thru event! Lubbock and surrounding communities are invited to Santa Land beginning Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. Admission for all ages is free. Turn on your car radio and tune into station 1370 AM while you pass by the festive holiday village with its huge lighted Christmas tree, animated displays, traditional holiday scenes, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The entrance to Santa Land will be located off East Broadway at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture. Visitors will drive northwest on Canyon Lake Drive, which will be a one-way from Broadway Ave. to the north. Visitors will exit Mackenzie Park at Interstate 27. Please see attached map for more details.