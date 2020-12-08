Academy Sports + Outdoors has a big sale for all your grilling needs going on right now

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Academy Sports + Outdoors is Lubbock’s destination for gift-giving this Christmas. With hot deals throughout the store all month, Academy customers can check off their Christmas list with hot deals in-store and online at Academy.com. Until December 13 you can save $50 on a PitBoss Pellet Grill and $100 on the Outdoor Gourmet Pellet Grill. Pellet grills are a great option because they offer more temperature control and allows you to cook a variety of foods – from seafood to steak, and of course a brisket. Academy has a variety of accessories that everyone needs and can enjoy. Including utensils, fuel and marinades, spices and seasonings, we have you covered. For the pellet grills we mentioned, we have a variety of pellet flavors that will add great taste to your food. All their stores are open for in-store shopping with proper CDC guidelines. However, customers can always order online or utilize our curbside pickup option through Academy.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar