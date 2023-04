LUBBOCK, Texas—ACEing Autism is celebrating its 15th year of serving the autism community with adaptive tennis programs; but they are new to the Lubbock area. They offer over 100 programs in 30 plus states across the country. A question we often get is: Why tennis and autism? The ACEing Autism in Lubbock is proud to collaborate with The Burkhart Center at Texas Tech University. For more information: aceingautism.org, lubbock@aceingautism.org.