Add Milk! Campaign Expands in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas–

The Add Milk! program began in May with three Food King locations in Lubbock, Littlefield, and

San Angelo, which will continue to operate the year-long project. A fourth location, Food King at 5795 19th St in Lubbock, began the program on September 1, 2021.

SNAP recipients at all participating Littlefield and Lubbock locations who purchase any size

pasteurized, unflavored, and unsweetened 1% or fat-free fluid cow’s milk will receive a dollar-for-dollar coupon to purchase any size pasteurized, unflavored, and unsweetened cow’s milk,

which may include 2% and whole milk. Coupons may be redeemed as early as the day after the

initial purchase and will expire 30 days after the initial purchase.