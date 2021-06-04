Add some flavor to your food with Wicker’s Mesquite Smoked Jalapeño Jelly

LUBBOCK, Texas – In 2012, while visiting the 6666 Ranch in West Texas Wes tried jalapeño jelly for the first time. He was immediately hooked. After further thought, decided to make some himself at home. He also thought that he should add my own twist to it, so decided to smoke the jalapeños with mesquite, and to make the jelly with pure cane sugar. The end product was absolutely addictive! After giving some to several friends and family members, most of them told him he should make more and sell it. Over the course of the next year sold over 600 jars. The years following, he moved a couple times, got busy with other tasks in life, and unfortunately my jelly moved to the back burner. Wes has been relentlessly hounded by several people to make more, so he finally did. Now that he have, it has reinvigorated me to start selling it again. Wes is very excited to get this going again!