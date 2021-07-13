Adelphos Cellars offering unique wine experience in the High Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas – Adelphos Cellars is a family-owned winery located in the High Plains of Texas. They are passionate about their wines, family, and sharing both with you. Adelphos is a Greek word that means brother. It carries the idea of close familial relationships; of relationships close enough to stand the strain of living in each other’s space; relationships that transcend the boundaries of regular day-to-day acquaintances; relationships that care more for the long-term result rather than the immediate concerns of business.

