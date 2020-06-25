Aerial Atmosphere has a fun, unique fitness workout for you

LUBBOCK, Texas – If you are looking to take your workout to new heights, Aerial Atmosphere has you covered. From hoops, poles and silk, it is an hour class or private lesson that you can do right here in Lubbock. Check it out in the video above.
