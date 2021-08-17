Aerial Atmosphere offerings a workout class for all age while empowring yourself

LUBBOCK, Texas – Aerial Atmosphere’s facility provides a fun way to get fit! They offer Pole Fitness, Aerial Hoop & Flexibility. Our instructors care about your fitness and body goals, but also will help you boost your confidence! They are starting an Aerial Atmosphere’s Youth Aerial Program! Get your child involved in an empowering activity that builds their confidence! The program will teach them how to dance on our aerial hoop and silks while finding grace through strength. They will be surrounded by a loving and supportive community that truly cares about them. You will be amazed at what these kiddos are capable if you let them fly! Orientation is August 28th at 6:00pm!