LUBBOCK, Texas—Agriculture accounts for 1/3 of the West Texas economy. More than 600 students are enrolled in agriculture, food, and natural resources courses. The state-of-the-art learning laboratory at the Lubbock ISD Agri-Stem complex will prepare students for success in these areas. Located on the Texas Tech campus, the partnership between Lubbock ISD and Texas Tech University is a unique opportunity for Lubbock ISD students, distinguishing the program from others in the state or nation. Find out more at FACEBOOK.COM/LUBBOCKISDAGED, LUBBOCKISD.ORG/AGED,