LUBBOCK, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 120 West Loop 289, announced it is reopening date for its Lubbock location for September 3. According to their website, Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock is now hiring servers, a kitchen team, bartenders and box office concierges. They are excited to have people out and the first 5,000 guests will receive a scratch-off to win something. Check out their website for all the awesome movies set to play.