Alamo Drafthouse reopens August 20t after closing due to the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas – The doors of Lubbock’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema are opening on Thursday, August 20. It will be screening new films such as UNHINGED, BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY, and BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC will be presented alongside classic movies such as INCEPTION, IRON MAN, and DONNIE DARKO.

Guests attending screenings at the reopening Lubbock location will be asked to maintain six feet of physical distancing at all times and wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking. Ticket purchases will automatically have at least two “buffer seats” surrounding each party, offering at least six feet of distance between guests. The theater’s menu at reopening will be reduced from our prior offering of food and drinks.

For full details about the steps and precautions being taken to protect guests and team members, please visit www.drafthouse.com/lubbock/covid-safety.