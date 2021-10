LUBBOCK, Texas– Alcove Farms is hosting their second family friendly event on Friday, October 22nd with a movie night on the lawn! They will be showing Charlotte’s Web as well as offering face painting, hay rides and lots of lawn games for the community to enjoy! This is a free event with complimentary cider and coffee by Ninety-Two Bakery & Café, and will have fall treats from the Willows Event Center! Marley Meats food truck will also be out there for purchase!