LUBBOCK, Texas—All American Eatery is hosting an eating challenge beginning May 15. You have one hour to eat the burger, and not just any burger, two cheese sticks, fries and onion rings. They are evening looking high school coaches to get involved. Find out more by reaching out to AAE. They offer a menu full of homemade goodness all while giving back by being part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. They are located at 8901 Hwy 87, or find them on Facebook: @allamericaneatery. Proceeds are supporting The Wesley at Texas Tech this month. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com, www.ttuwesley.org