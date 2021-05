LUBBOCK, Texas – When you need flowers delivered the same day by a professional florist in Lubbock, All Flowered Up Too is here for you! Delivering fresh flower arrangements in Lubbock, TX and surrounding areas. Their flower shop has over 30 years of experience in floral design. No matter what the need they have you covered same day as long as you order by 4 PM. Order off their website: www.allflowereduptoo.com for flower delivery.