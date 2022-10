LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Red Dirt Motorcycle Company, Last Call and Wind Therapy Freedom Riders for it’s first Bikes for Amtryke’s October 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will include live music by Legal Limit, food trucks , a silent auction and meet and greet. All proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Monterey AMBUS organization. To purchase a ticket, visit bikersforcauses.org. or Red Dirt Motorcycle Company 2401 S. Loop 289 Lubbock, Texas.