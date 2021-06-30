All you need to know for the 4th on Broadway festivities this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 31st annual Fourth on Broadway is happening this week, and the organizers are excited to be back to an in-person outdoor experience.

This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Sing.” The first of two kickoff concerts happens Thursday night. Amigos La Raza on the Plaza hosted by Magic 106.5 Live at Cook’s Garage features Shelly Lares, South TX Homies and Magnifico 7, with doors opening and 5 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m. The Bolton Oil Country Kickoff Live at Cook’s Garage will be headlined by Aaron Lewis on Friday, with doors at 6 p.m. and music at 7 p.m.

Saturday (July 3rd) sees The Sonic parade beginning at the corner of Broadway and Ave. M, traveling east to Canyon Lake Drive, through Mackenzie Park, and ending at Joyland Amusement Park.

Both free and paid parking are available for the day. Free parking sponsored by Caprock Cardiovascular Center is available off Canyon Lake Drive between 19th Street and Broadway. Paid parking, available at the South Plains Fair Grounds and directly across Broadway from the park, is sponsored by First Capital Bank and Mullin, Hoard and Brown. Shuttle buses will be running to take patrons to and from the park.

Other events throughout the day (Click for schedules):

Alderson BMW Daytime Concerts in the Park

Caprock Cardiovascular Center West Texas Roots Stage

Budweiser Fiesta Stage

Sunbelt Rentals Cool Zone

Covenant Children’s Youth Fishing Tournament Hosted by Cabela’s

River Smith’s Eating Contests

FiberMax Kids’ Area

The United Supermarkets Evening Concert, featuring the best musical talent in West Texas, starts at 7 p.m. The evening climaxes with the Gorilla Law Firm Fireworks Extravaganza beginning around 10 p.m., choreographed to classic and contemporary patriotic music.

Find parking maps, music stage schedules and more at www.broadwayfestivals.com. To stay up to date on all of the fun and festivities, follow Broadway Festivals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.