ALLIANCE Credit Union Foundation Donation to Special Olympics

LUBBOCK, Texas – ALLIANCE Credit Union employees use payroll deductions to fund giving from the ACU Foundation to vote quarterly to support a local non-profit organization. This 2nd quarter of 2021 donation were voted on and Special Olympics was selected. Timely given that the Olympics are currently being playing in Tokyo. The Special Olympics team says they are kicking off Fall Competitions really soon from golf, bocce, disc golf, and flag football. They also have their annual State Summer Games in San Antonio in September. We have numerous athletes from our area going. Volunteers are a vital part of everything they do and they need you to sign up!