LUBBOCK, Texas— The West Texas ALS Support group has a mission to bring quality skilled support and education to individuals and families affected by ALS in the Lubbock community and surrounding areas. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), (also referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS robs a person of their ability to speak, swallow, move, and eventually breathe, while the mind stays fully aware. Get more information on the West Texas ALS group and the walk at West Texas and South Plains ALS Support Group Page: facebook.com/SouthPlainsALS, Charlene Olson (806)778-0902, ALSLubbock@gmail.com.