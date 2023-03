LUBBOCK, Texas— A&M University has 152,000 students across 11 universities. Today, we go one on one with the Chancellor John Sharp to talk about the TV show that shares more on the university. You might not realize that there are eight state agencies that provide relief and support all over the state. Even if you aren’t an aggie, you might be impressed with all that this university is doing around the state of Texas. For more information, go to sharparoundtexas.com.