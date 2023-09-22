LUBBOCK, Texas— Amazing Lash Studio joined us today with a talented lash stylist who showed us the four different styles of lashes they offer. The salon offers individual private luxury suites to provide the services for their customers. Amazing Lash Studio is proud to say all their lash stylists are licensed and certified, and use only top medical-grade quality products. Find out more at Amazinglashstudio.com on Facebook, Amazing Lash Studio or by calling 806-702-4000.