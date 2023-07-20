LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cattle Baron’s Ball 2023 is Saturday, July 29 and tickets and table are still available. This year’s mission gift is pediatric cancer research. The Cattle Baron’s Ball is a one-of-a-kind event featuring amazing entertainment, great food, dancing, a spectacular auction, and much more benefiting the American Cancer Society. The Lubbock ball was founded in 1983 as a way to honor those in their fight against cancer, remember those who are no longer with us, and to raise crucial funds for cancer research. To date, the Lubbock ball has generated over $8 million and with your support, the American Cancer Society continues to save lives in West Texas by helping people get well and stay well through finding cures and fighting back against cancer. Tickets & tables available at www.lubbockcattlebaronsball.org.