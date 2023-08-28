LUBBOCK, Texas— The Heart of the Plains Kennel Club, Inc. is hosting the American Kennel Club Licensed All Breed Dog Shows and Obedience Trials and Rally Trials in Lubbock. This show will include conformation, obedience and rally competitions each day. Additional special competitions will include a best puppy competition and an open show featuring rare breeds. This is an excellent opportunity to learn about dogs, dog sports, and responsible dog ownership. They will have their 17th Kid’s Art Show at the Dog Show art contest, featuring art work from Lubbock Cooper East Elementary, free canine educational material and more. There is no admission fee and you can find out more by calling 806-535-3794 or at www.facebook.com/HeartofthePlainsKC.