LUBBOCK, Texas—100 years deserves a celebration! Amherst, Texas is having an all-day event to celebrate 100 years on Saturday, July 29 at the Amherst park. The day will begin with the parade at 10:00 a.m. followed by all day events including vendors, food, tournaments, prizes, auctions, dancing and more. Find out more on Facebook, Amherst Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture.