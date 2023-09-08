LUBBOCK, Texas— Amicis means ‘friends” in Latin. Amicis Wine Bar has an atmosphere that is inviting for everyone. They offer a variety of wines, including local names’ plus they now have a great beer selection. Amicis has expanded their menu including steak bites and Sarah’s famous deviled eggs; and yes, they still offer the butter boards. You can also grab a bottle of wine to take home or rent their private room for your next gathering. Owners Wade and Sarah say you might come in as a stranger, but you will leave as a friend. Amicis is located at 11824 Indiana Ave, Suite 400. You can also reach them at 806-403-1130 or at amiciswinebar.com.