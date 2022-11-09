LUBBOCK, Texas—Amy Wood, Flint Avenue, Lubbock was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Wood, a recognized leader in the small business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C. Wood is a marketing strategist with over 20 years of international experience in product and service marketing and strategic planning. Find out more at Linktr.ee/flintavenue.