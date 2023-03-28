LUBBOCK, Texas— Well-known local Carpet Tech owners Chet and Melinda Pharies are bringing an authentic taste of West Texas to tables across the state by offering 100% all-natural certified Angus beef this April. Covered S Ranch owner Chet Pharies grew up shadowing his granddad on the historic Bell Ranch in Tucumcari, New Mexico, and this new Farm-to-Table venture is a homage to his heritage. The Covered S Ranch, one of West Texas’ largest family-owned and operated working cattle ranches, now offers grass-fed and grain-finished beef for sale. “We want to literally bring healthy beef made the way GOD intended to people across the entire state, so we also plan to hand deliver beef orders to our customer’s door,” Chet said. For more information about the Covered S Ranch or to purchase beef, visit coveredsranch.com.