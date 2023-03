LUBBOCK, Texas—Andy Hedges is a songwriter, storyteller, guitarist of cowboy songs. Born in Lubbock, Andy fell in love with traditional music by listening to his father’s cassettes. His new album, Roll On, Cowboys, a collection of duets will be released at this concert. He will be performing, along side several of the duets, at the Cactus Theater on Tuesday, April 25. Get tickets at cactustheater.com. follow Andy at andyhedges.com, on Facebook: Andy Hedges Music.