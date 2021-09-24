Annual Show & Sale, also hosting the South Central Federation of Mineral Societies Annual Convention

LUBBOCK, Texas – With one-half of Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society dealers canceling in 2020, they were a bit thin last year. The good news is, they are coming back, and will have a few more new dealers this year!

Vendors with Jewelry, Loose Stones, Rough, Cabs, Slabs, Geodes, Beads, Gemstones, Mineral Specimens, Crystals, Fossils, Spheres, and Tools. 60 plus display cases with things that club members have completed or are working on! Hourly Door Prizes, Grand prize drawing for Adults, and another for Kids.

The stage area with presentations in Earth Science and Geology will have lectures every hour. Their demonstration area has been expanded with members showing the art of Lapidary all day, both days.

Come out and enjoy this family-friendly event, the biggest and best Gem show in West Texas!

Registrations and entry will be at the North entrance of the hall as usual.