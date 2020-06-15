Breaking News
One person seriously injured after early Monday morning shooting
Teacher Of The Week

Are you starting to hurt working from home? Fyzical is here with some tips on how to help that

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – As more people continue to work at home, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center has noticed more people coming in from pain from it. They are here to show you some tips and exercises to help prevent this from happening to you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar