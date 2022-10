LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Animal Service provides a temporary home for dogs and cats until they find suitable and permanent new homes. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can adopt, set up play dates and even foster. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.