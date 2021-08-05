August Bleu’s 6th Annual Warehouse Sale this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join August Bleu for amazing prices in person again this year! They will be in downtown Lubbock on August 7th from 10 AM to 5 PM at the LHUCA center to party like rockstars! It will be during tax free weekend, so you won’t have to pay taxes and you will get amazing quality at cheap prices. Perfect timing to stock up for back to school this year! You don’t want to miss this one day sale, it’s always a hot ticket! Swigs and Sweets will be there parked out front for a food truck option.

Address: LHUCA ICEHOUSE

511 Ave. J

Lubbock, TX 79401